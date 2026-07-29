Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,224 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 151,288 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $78,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and automation investment: Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Uber Backs Travis Kalanick’s Atoms With $100 Million

Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Positive Sentiment: Uber Freight expands its AI focus: Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Uber Freight Elevates AI Ambitions

Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Positive Sentiment: Q2 expectations remain solid: Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Uber Autonomous Vehicle Outlook in Focus for Q2 Earnings

Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand supports pricing: An Obi analysis found that rideshare prices, particularly for Uber, rose significantly across World Cup host cities on match days, highlighting the potential for event-driven demand and higher marketplace revenue. World Cup Match Days Sent Rideshare Prices Surging

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.41 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here