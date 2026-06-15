Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 393.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263,424 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 1,007,141 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $103,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here