Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,054 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 156,825 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $40,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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