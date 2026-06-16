Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stake Reduced by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,072 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 19,122 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $546,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,822 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $219,079,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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