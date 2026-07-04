Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Holdings Decreased by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,459 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 56,616 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 5.5% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,385 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,156 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 481.7% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 199,368 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 165,097 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 921,383 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $66,275,000 after buying an additional 369,550 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. UBS Group downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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