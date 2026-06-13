UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.15 Billion Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 417.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,004,910 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,295,806 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.34% of ServiceNow worth $2,145,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,992,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,393,373 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,592,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 9,530,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,460,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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