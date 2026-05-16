UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

UBS Group AG raised its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,201 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 218,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.57% of Trinity Industries worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 76,236 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 1,416.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 123,770 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 115,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,431 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $83,459,000 after purchasing an additional 236,837 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,409,047 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $151,588,000 after purchasing an additional 499,590 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,792 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Trinity Industries Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $34.26 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $538.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Trinity Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trinity Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRN

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

See Also

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