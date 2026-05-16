UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,082 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 183,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of Excelerate Energy worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EE. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,658,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,888,034 shares of the company's stock worth $72,750,000 after purchasing an additional 433,010 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 328.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,345 shares of the company's stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 347,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 77.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 781,623 shares of the company's stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 340,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 219.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,394 shares of the company's stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Excelerate Energy

In other Excelerate Energy news, insider Oliver Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,203.85. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EE opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $433.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Excelerate Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Excelerate Energy

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

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