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UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Vishay Intertechnology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group AG significantly increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, boosting its holdings by 173% in the fourth quarter to nearly 1.0 million shares valued at about $14.4 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions, and hedge funds and institutions now own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
  • Vishay recently beat Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, and management issued upbeat Q2 guidance, with revenue projected at $875 million-$905 million and gross margin around 22%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vishay Intertechnology.

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) by 173.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,668 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 630,917 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.73% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,872 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5,125.6% during the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 17,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 248,135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. Argus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on Vishay Intertechnology

More Vishay Intertechnology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vishay Intertechnology this week:

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -550.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.62. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $40.07.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $839.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm's revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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