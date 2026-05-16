UBS Group AG Buys 286,465 Shares of uniQure N.V. $QURE

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 139.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,454 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 286,465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.79% of uniQure worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 509.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 76.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 358.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.87.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. Analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $108,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,052,823.86. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $132,103.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,561.48. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 94,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company's stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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