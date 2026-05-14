UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,198 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,146,658 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of CarGurus worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,636,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,773,000 after buying an additional 594,670 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,322,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,958,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,095,000 after buying an additional 54,937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,914,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,093,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,888,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,319,000 after buying an additional 188,856 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CarGurus Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.10 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarGurus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $37.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Kaufer bought 30,766 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,895.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 323,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,528,017.50. The trade was a 10.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $88,989.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,581.51. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,852 shares of company stock valued at $431,053. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Free Report).

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