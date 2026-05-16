UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

UBS Group AG lowered its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,190 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,599 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of GeneDx worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in GeneDx by 664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in GeneDx by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 479.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

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GeneDx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Keith A. Meister kept buying shares, including 165,000 shares on May 13, 140,000 shares on May 14, and 46,273 shares on May 15, signaling strong insider confidence in GeneDx’s outlook and helping support the stock. Insider trade filing

Director Keith A. Meister kept buying shares, including 165,000 shares on May 13, 140,000 shares on May 14, and 46,273 shares on May 15, signaling strong insider confidence in GeneDx’s outlook and helping support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: GeneDx received an average brokerage recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the recent volatility. Brokerage recommendation article

GeneDx received an average brokerage recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: A legal update from Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of GeneDx investors, adding overhang from possible shareholder litigation after the company’s recent results. Pomerantz investigation article

A legal update from Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of GeneDx investors, adding overhang from possible shareholder litigation after the company’s recent results. Negative Sentiment: Another law firm, Levi & Korsinsky, announced a securities investigation tied to GeneDx’s Q1 revenue miss and reduced full-year guidance, reinforcing concerns that the post-earnings selloff may not be over. Levi & Korsinsky investigation article

Another law firm, Levi & Korsinsky, announced a securities investigation tied to GeneDx’s Q1 revenue miss and reduced full-year guidance, reinforcing concerns that the post-earnings selloff may not be over. Negative Sentiment: An analyst note cut GeneDx’s price target sharply to $98.94, highlighting a more cautious view after the company’s disappointing quarter. Price target cut article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on GeneDx in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WGS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,933 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $2,964,757.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,939.38. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 533,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.86 per share, with a total value of $20,208,077.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,761,908 shares in the company, valued at $142,425,836.88. The trade was a 16.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,725,941 shares of company stock valued at $74,034,301 and have sold 104,028 shares valued at $7,377,165. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GeneDx Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $40.75 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.The business had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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