UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,761 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 31,678 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of Waste Connections worth $133,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 555.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company's stock.

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Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $154.90 and a one year high of $199.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Waste Connections's payout ratio is 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Waste Connections from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $212.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,605 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $427,167.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,640,092.10. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

Further Reading

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