UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,713 shares of the company's stock after selling 136,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

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Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.84% and a negative net margin of 529.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arthur Tzianabos sold 4,355 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,560. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian R. Krainer sold 33,243 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $1,321,076.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 283,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,258,421.48. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,714. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

See Also

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