UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,609 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 45,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Dorman Products worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 827 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 417 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $97,607.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,068,924.11. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.97. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $166.89. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.33.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The business had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Dorman Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Report on DORM

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report).

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