UBS Group AG Has $11.90 Million Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

UBS Group AG cut its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 439,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.67% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,992,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 276,233 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,454,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,813,000 after buying an additional 200,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 195,518 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 151,805 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,772 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $220,374.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 78,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,256,332. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 78,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,962.40. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,564 shares of company stock worth $7,800,862. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0%

ANIP opened at $78.01 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Further Reading

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