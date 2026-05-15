UBS Group AG Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,789 shares of the company's stock after selling 184,586 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of eToro Group worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in eToro Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eToro Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of eToro Group by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETOR shares. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on eToro Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on eToro Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eToro Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETOR

More eToro Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting eToro Group this week:

eToro Group Stock Performance

Shares of ETOR stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. eToro Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $79.96.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm's revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eToro Group Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

eToro Group Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

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