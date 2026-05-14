UBS Group AG Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,378 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 118,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.96% of USA Rare Earth worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USAR. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

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Trending Headlines about USA Rare Earth

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: USA Rare Earth reported first-quarter EPS of ($0.12) , beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) , while revenue came in at $5.7 million . The company also posted a smaller-than-expected loss versus Wall Street estimates, which helped support the stock. Article Title

USA Rare Earth reported first-quarter EPS of , beating the consensus estimate of , while revenue came in at . The company also posted a smaller-than-expected loss versus Wall Street estimates, which helped support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on USA Rare Earth (USAR) to $35 from $29 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling continued optimism about the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Wedbush raised its price target on to from $29 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued optimism about the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a $14.2 million Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund grant to accelerate its Round Top Mountain heavy rare earth project, supporting expansion plans and potentially creating 260 jobs in Texas. Article Title

The company announced a to accelerate its Round Top Mountain heavy rare earth project, supporting expansion plans and potentially creating 260 jobs in Texas. Neutral Sentiment: Management said USA Rare Earth is nearing commercial magnet production in Oklahoma, with financing and government support helping fund its rare earth expansion strategy. Article Title

Management said USA Rare Earth is nearing commercial magnet production in Oklahoma, with financing and government support helping fund its rare earth expansion strategy. Negative Sentiment: Investors are monitoring reports that Brazil has opened an antitrust investigation into USA Rare Earth’s proposed $2.8 billion Serra Verde deal, which could add uncertainty around a key strategic transaction. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAR. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 target price on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.40.

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USA Rare Earth Stock Down 0.5%

USA Rare Earth stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.38.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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