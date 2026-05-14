UBS Group AG Has $15.33 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 170,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Dolby Laboratories worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 2.0%

DLB stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Dolby Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Dolby Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $198,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 83,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,038.52. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $441,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 118,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,215.15. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,090,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dolby Laboratories

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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