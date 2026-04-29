UBS Group AG Has $212.83 Million Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,620 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.19% of Snap-On worth $212,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap-On by 15.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Snap-On by 40.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-On by 100.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Snap-On by 32.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Snap-On by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,048 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $376.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.74. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $301.76 and a 1-year high of $400.88.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Snap-On's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-On from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Snap-On from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snap-On

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,043 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.05, for a total value of $2,690,778.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,183 shares in the company, valued at $44,769,765.15. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.36, for a total value of $8,905,069.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 846,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $324,538,008.32. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,210,959. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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