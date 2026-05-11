UBS Group AG Has $24.88 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc $BDC

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.54% of Belden worth $24,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Belden by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,688 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Belden by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,904 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Belden from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $112.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Belden Inc has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.03 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Belden's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden's payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About Belden

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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