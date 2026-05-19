UBS Group AG Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,216 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 72,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.61% of Dine Brands Global worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 307.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,999.25. The trade was a 6.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $51,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $269,017.20. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $173,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.73% of the company's stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company's 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 1.77%.The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Dine Brands Global's payout ratio is presently 75.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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