UBS Group AG Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Materion Corporation $MTRN

UBS Group AG increased its position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,378 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.29% of Materion worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,212 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Materion by 44.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,517 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $710,614.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,907.60. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 310 shares in the company, valued at $49,600. This trade represents a 49.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,586 shares of company stock worth $4,398,860 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $201.81 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average is $145.12. Materion Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $215.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $261.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Materion's revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRN

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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