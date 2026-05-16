UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,067 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.2%

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 72.99%. The business had revenue of $303.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $37.00 price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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