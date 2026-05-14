UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

UBS Group AG raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 668,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.69% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $15,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company's stock.

Get RARE alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for Ultragenyx, suggesting a slightly better outlook for that period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical analyst estimate update

HC Wainwright raised its for Ultragenyx, suggesting a slightly better outlook for that period. Neutral Sentiment: The company presented at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2026 , which appears to be a routine investor-relations event rather than a major catalyst. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical conference transcript

The company presented at the , which appears to be a routine investor-relations event rather than a major catalyst. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, FY2026, and FY2027 EPS estimates slightly, reinforcing ongoing pressure on earnings expectations. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical earnings estimate reductions

HC Wainwright trimmed slightly, reinforcing ongoing pressure on earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Near-term earnings expectations remain deeply negative, with HC Wainwright still projecting losses and full-year 2026 EPS below the broader consensus, which can weigh on sentiment. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical earnings outlook

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 10,029 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $228,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,592.80. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 54,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,240,411.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 658,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,025,063.20. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 111,522 shares of company stock worth $2,543,214 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $42.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $158.19 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 91.03%.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Truist Financial raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical wasn't on the list.

While Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here