UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,496 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 100,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.52% of Matador Resources worth $27,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5,927.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

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Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. Matador Resources Company has a twelve month low of $37.14 and a twelve month high of $66.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Matador Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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