UBS Group AG Sells 148,190 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,329 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 148,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.52% of Arrow Electronics worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,857 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $674,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,818,000 after acquiring an additional 871,585 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.1% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,416,815 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $292,435,000 after acquiring an additional 260,442 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,479,482 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $179,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,794 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $98,591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CEO William F. Austen purchased 3,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.87 per share, with a total value of $601,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 44,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,930.14. This trade represents a 9.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,742,590.72. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $194.84 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $199.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Trending Headlines about Arrow Electronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrow Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arrow Electronics reported first-quarter EPS of $5.22, well ahead of estimates, while revenue rose 39% year over year to $9.47 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts. Article Title

Arrow Electronics reported first-quarter EPS of $5.22, well ahead of estimates, while revenue rose 39% year over year to $9.47 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised second-quarter guidance, with EPS projected at $4.32-$4.52 and revenue expected at $9.2 billion-$9.8 billion, both above consensus estimates. Article Title

The company raised second-quarter guidance, with EPS projected at $4.32-$4.52 and revenue expected at $9.2 billion-$9.8 billion, both above consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and earnings call coverage pointed to strong segment growth, higher margins, and continued data center demand tailwinds, reinforcing optimism about near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Management commentary and earnings call coverage pointed to strong segment growth, higher margins, and continued data center demand tailwinds, reinforcing optimism about near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles simply recapped the quarter and conference call, with no major new catalyst beyond the earnings beat and guidance raise.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

See Also

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