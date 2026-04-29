UBS Group AG Sells 219,138 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 219,138 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.86% of Ingersoll Rand worth $269,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.45 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

More Ingersoll Rand News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $1,771,869.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,182. This represents a 52.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 19,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $1,867,645.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,983.51. This trade represents a 61.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 424,263 shares of company stock worth $40,828,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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