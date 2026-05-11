UBS Group AG Sells 792,024 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 792,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.42% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $226,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,491 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,086,673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $222,032,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,845,000 after buying an additional 5,393,651 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,018,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $90,475,000 after buying an additional 404,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $90,390,000 after buying an additional 147,198 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,056.80. This represents a 13.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $20.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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