UBS Group AG $UBS Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,642 shares of the bank's stock after selling 179,357 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in UBS Group were worth $47,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 618,683 shares of the bank's stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 370,444 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,251 shares in the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,991 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 480,400 shares during the last quarter.

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UBS Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly profit beat expectations: UBS reported second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately $2.8 billion, ahead of the roughly $2.4 billion analyst estimate. Pre-tax profit reached $3.6 billion, supported by strong investment-banking trading activity, wealth-management performance and higher fee income. Revenue rose 13.2% year over year, although reported adjusted EPS of $0.87 narrowly missed the $0.90 consensus. UBS reports Q2 net profit of $2.8 billion

UBS reported second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately $2.8 billion, ahead of the roughly $2.4 billion analyst estimate. Pre-tax profit reached $3.6 billion, supported by strong investment-banking trading activity, wealth-management performance and higher fee income. Revenue rose 13.2% year over year, although reported adjusted EPS of $0.87 narrowly missed the $0.90 consensus. Positive Sentiment: $3 billion share repurchase: The bank plans to buy back up to $3 billion of stock by mid-2027. The program provides clearer shareholder returns and may support per-share earnings, helping offset uncertainty surrounding future Swiss capital requirements. UBS also reported $7.3 trillion in invested assets. UBS flags $3 billion in new buybacks

The bank plans to buy back up to $3 billion of stock by mid-2027. The program provides clearer shareholder returns and may support per-share earnings, helping offset uncertainty surrounding future Swiss capital requirements. UBS also reported $7.3 trillion in invested assets. Positive Sentiment: Credit Suisse integration nearing completion: Management indicated that the integration is almost complete, suggesting the bank is capturing restructuring benefits and reducing the operational overhang from the acquisition. Investors viewed the progress as evidence that UBS is converting the deal into cost and efficiency gains. UBS Buys Back Its Credit Suisse Hangover

Management indicated that the integration is almost complete, suggesting the bank is capturing restructuring benefits and reducing the operational overhang from the acquisition. Investors viewed the progress as evidence that UBS is converting the deal into cost and efficiency gains. Neutral Sentiment: UBS-related disclosures showed reductions or exits from substantial holdings in Gentrack, Zip Co and Adherium. These portfolio transactions are unlikely to materially affect UBS’s earnings or valuation. UBS trims stake in Gentrack

UBS-related disclosures showed reductions or exits from substantial holdings in Gentrack, Zip Co and Adherium. These portfolio transactions are unlikely to materially affect UBS’s earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: Capital and valuation risks remain: Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating and a CHF39 price target, citing UBS’s valuation and potential regulatory capital demands. Switzerland’s zero-interest-rate environment may also pressure domestic banking margins, while management warned that geopolitical volatility could create temporary headwinds. UBS maintained at Sell

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Up 3.0%

UBS stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. UBS Group's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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