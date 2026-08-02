UBS Group AG $UBS Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,459 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in UBS Group were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,057 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 578.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 442,119 shares of the bank's stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 376,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,464 shares of the bank's stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.02. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

See Also

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