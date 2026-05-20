UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,738,930 shares of the bank's stock after selling 22,062 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises 11.2% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.22% of UBS Group worth $314,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 1,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Swiss lawmakers’ debate on UBS capital rules appears to be moving toward a softer outcome, which could ease pressure on the bank’s capital requirements and improve the outlook for returns. UBS Debate in Parliament Puts Capital Bill on Track for Easing

Swiss lawmakers’ debate on UBS capital rules appears to be moving toward a softer outcome, which could ease pressure on the bank’s capital requirements and improve the outlook for returns. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised earnings estimates for UBS, lifting its FY2026 EPS forecast to $3.30 and FY2027 to $3.98, signaling confidence that earnings can outpace current consensus.

Erste Group raised earnings estimates for UBS, lifting its FY2026 EPS forecast to $3.30 and FY2027 to $3.98, signaling confidence that earnings can outpace current consensus. Neutral Sentiment: UBS continues to be highlighted in broader market commentary as one of the major foreign banks with potential to benefit from restructuring and industry positioning, but this does not appear to be a direct new catalyst. 3 Foreign Bank Stocks to Keep an Eye on Despite Industry Headwinds

UBS continues to be highlighted in broader market commentary as one of the major foreign banks with potential to benefit from restructuring and industry positioning, but this does not appear to be a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Reports that high-profile bankers are leaving UBS’s Middle East and wealth businesses raise concern about talent retention and competitive pressure in a key fee-generating division. UBS Group sees high-profile bankers leave as battle for top talent intensifies

Reports that high-profile bankers are leaving UBS’s Middle East and wealth businesses raise concern about talent retention and competitive pressure in a key fee-generating division. Negative Sentiment: Related coverage also says UBS is losing senior Middle East wealth bankers to rivals, reinforcing worries that competition for top talent could hurt the bank’s wealth management franchise. UBS loses senior Middle East wealth bankers to rivals amid talent war

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

See Also

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