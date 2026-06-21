Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,106 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some recent commentary suggests LMT may be benefiting from renewed attention on defense demand, with defense-stock bulls pointing to stronger munitions needs and ongoing U.S. military replenishment priorities. Article Title

Some recent commentary suggests LMT may be benefiting from renewed attention on defense demand, with defense-stock bulls pointing to stronger munitions needs and ongoing U.S. military replenishment priorities. Positive Sentiment: Valuation-focused coverage argues Lockheed Martin may be undervalued after its recent decline, which could attract bargain hunters if investors believe the stock has overshot the fundamentals. Article Title

Valuation-focused coverage argues Lockheed Martin may be undervalued after its recent decline, which could attract bargain hunters if investors believe the stock has overshot the fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with recent price targets clustering well above where the stock is now, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution stabilizes. Article Title

Analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with recent price targets clustering well above where the stock is now, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution stabilizes. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter miss, including lower-than-expected EPS and revenue, along with negative free cash flow, which has weighed on sentiment. Article Title

Investors remain focused on Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter miss, including lower-than-expected EPS and revenue, along with negative free cash flow, which has weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlights execution issues on major programs such as F-16, C-130, CH-53K, and Seahawk, adding to concerns that profit pressures could persist even if full-year guidance is unchanged. Article Title

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $512.00 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here