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Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 6,538 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Uhlmann Price Securities LLC opened a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter, buying 6,538 shares valued at about $1.4 million.
  • Institutional interest in Lam Research remains strong, with hedge funds and asset managers holding 84.61% of the stock after several large positions were increased significantly.
  • Lam Research reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the quarter, and analysts remain broadly constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.62.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $890,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $389.04 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $401.00. The firm has a market cap of $486.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $301.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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