Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in American Electric Power by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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