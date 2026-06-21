Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Takes Position in American Express Company $AXP

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,296 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. American Express comprises about 0.2% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,900,528,000 after buying an additional 369,967 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after acquiring an additional 141,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after acquiring an additional 558,533 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,464,215,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $319.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.16. The company has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $360.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

Key Stories Impacting American Express

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About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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