Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $494.28 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $544.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.42. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $402.50 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ulta Beauty from a "strong sell" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $687.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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