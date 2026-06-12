Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,580 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 74,220 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.2% of Andra AP fonden's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.35% of Ulta Beauty worth $93,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,848 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,253,047,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,260 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,079,973,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,263,820 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $690,994,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,210 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $747,587,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,383 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $459,479,000 after buying an additional 211,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $644.91.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $476.42 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $452.00 and a fifty-two week high of $714.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $517.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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