Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 774.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,983 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,069 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Ultra Clean worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 389,516 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 462,126 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,510 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 59,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.00.

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Ultra Clean Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -154.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $144.22.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-1.030 EPS. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $755,691.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,516,851.36. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $173,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,685.16. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,034 shares of company stock worth $4,296,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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