Under Armour, Inc. $UAA Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,531,173 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,285,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.00% of Under Armour worth $50,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,158,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 33.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,746 shares of the company's stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $83,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 70.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAA. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.20) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 739,521 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company's stock.

Under Armour Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE UAA opened at $6.64 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.98%.Under Armour's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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