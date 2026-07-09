Unilever PLC $UL Stock Position Lifted by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,524 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 320,304 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 2.2% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned about 0.07% of Unilever worth $88,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,665,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,054,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,773,638 shares of the company's stock worth $342,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,049 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,704,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,616,603 shares of the company's stock worth $236,526,000 after acquiring an additional 323,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,067,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,625,000 after purchasing an additional 942,286 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

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