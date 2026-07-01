Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys 99,678 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,678 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $36,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average is $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil was highlighted by analysts as a strong integrated energy name, with commentary pointing to solid oil prices, a resilient business model, and attractive valuation metrics such as a low PEG ratio and reasonable P/E multiple. Article Title

ExxonMobil was highlighted by analysts as a strong integrated energy name, with commentary pointing to solid oil prices, a resilient business model, and attractive valuation metrics such as a low PEG ratio and reasonable P/E multiple. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece reiterated a Buy rating and $170 price target, citing strong profitability, robust cash flow, disciplined spending, and resilient first-quarter execution. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha piece reiterated a rating and $170 price target, citing strong profitability, robust cash flow, disciplined spending, and resilient first-quarter execution. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy said Cyprus gas resources are now marketable, with potential production starting by 2033, reinforcing the company’s long-term exploration upside in the eastern Mediterranean. Article Title

ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy said Cyprus gas resources are now marketable, with potential production starting by 2033, reinforcing the company’s long-term exploration upside in the eastern Mediterranean. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $168 from $171 but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the research tone remains constructive despite a modest valuation reset. Article Title

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $168 from $171 but kept an rating, suggesting the research tone remains constructive despite a modest valuation reset. Negative Sentiment: One market note suggested Chevron may have moved faster than ExxonMobil on a major opportunity, hinting at competitive pressure in a key growth area. Article Title

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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