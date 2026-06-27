Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Decreases Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,053 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,266 shares of the company's stock worth $20,536,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in GE Aerospace by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $368.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $384.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $243.34 and a one year high of $379.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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