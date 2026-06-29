Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,675.10 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,495.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,687.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,841.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Zacks Research lowered MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,050.00 to $1,750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,255.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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