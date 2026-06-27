Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $10.68 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 41,556.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,980 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,788 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in EOG Resources by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,784 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Williams Trading set a $177.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7%

EOG opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average is $125.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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