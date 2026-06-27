Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $16.36 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,871 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 56,862 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Intuit were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intuit by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,842 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,274,391,000 after acquiring an additional 512,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Northcoast Research dropped their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $267.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.90 and a 200-day moving average of $447.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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