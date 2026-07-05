Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $279.75 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,186 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 141,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.7% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $279,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $242.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.57 and a 200 day moving average of $234.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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