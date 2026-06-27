Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $35.83 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,742 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,824 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in RTX were worth $35,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of RTX by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 73 cents per share , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling management confidence in cash generation. RTX Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

RTX’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling management confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon, an RTX business, won a $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles, adding to backlog and highlighting continued demand from the U.S. military and allied nations. RTX's Raytheon awarded $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles

Raytheon, an RTX business, won a to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles, adding to backlog and highlighting continued demand from the U.S. military and allied nations. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles continued to frame RTX as a long-term growth and defense beneficiary, which can support investor sentiment even without a new operational catalyst. Why RTX (RTX) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

RTX Stock Up 0.7%

RTX stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $141.93 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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