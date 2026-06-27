Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $63.68 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,589 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 379,557 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.1% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $63,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.86.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NEE opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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