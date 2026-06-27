Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 1,884 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Equinix were worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,151.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Equinix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,091.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,079.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $948.17. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $720.62 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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